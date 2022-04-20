Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GCM Grosvenor is an alternative asset management solutions provider with assets under management across private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit and absolute return investment strategies. It operates principally in New York, Los Angeles, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Seoul. GCM Grosvenor, formerly known as CF Finance Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Chicago. “

Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

Shares of GCMG opened at $9.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 0.04. Grosvenor Capital Management has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $13.55.

Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $190.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.83 million. Grosvenor Capital Management had a net margin of 4.04% and a negative return on equity of 187.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Grosvenor Capital Management will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCMG. Natixis raised its position in Grosvenor Capital Management by 41.7% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,584,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,322,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,389,000 after acquiring an additional 463,592 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,515,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,976,000 after acquiring an additional 411,096 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Grosvenor Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at $3,504,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Grosvenor Capital Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,738,000. 22.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

