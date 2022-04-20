Group 1 Automotive (GPI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Group 1 Automotive to post earnings of $9.45 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $9.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.06 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Group 1 Automotive to post $38 EPS for the current fiscal year and $33 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE GPI opened at $175.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $178.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.66. Group 1 Automotive has a 1 year low of $143.00 and a 1 year high of $212.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 4.79%.

GPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Group 1 Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.60.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, SVP Frank Grese sold 4,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total transaction of $805,420.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 3,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.21, for a total transaction of $649,609.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,175,830 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPI. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $417,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $335,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

