GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.56.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $24.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Roth Capital lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ GRWG opened at $7.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.99 million, a PE ratio of 36.48 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.48. GrowGeneration has a 12-month low of $6.74 and a 12-month high of $52.80.

GrowGeneration ( NASDAQ:GRWG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $90.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.81 million. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The company’s revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that GrowGeneration will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in GrowGeneration by 800.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, advanced indoor and greenhouse lighting, environmental control systems, vertical benching, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

