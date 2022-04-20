Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on GGAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get Grupo Financiero Galicia alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GGAL opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 12 month low of $7.06 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average of $9.99.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 139.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 269.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. 8.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, Ecosistema NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings, current, and checking accounts; personal loans; express and mortgage loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.