Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.
Several other research analysts have also commented on GGAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.
Shares of NASDAQ GGAL opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 12 month low of $7.06 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average of $9.99.
Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile (Get Rating)
Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, Ecosistema NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings, current, and checking accounts; personal loans; express and mortgage loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grupo Financiero Galicia (GGAL)
- Institutional Buying Puts A Bottom In Manpower Group Inc
- Workhorse Johnson & Johnson Plows New All-Time Highs
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Fires On All Cylinders
- Fastenal Stock is Ready to Sprint Higher
- 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy with $1000
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.