Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.38.

Several brokerages recently commented on TV. Barclays raised shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.50 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of TV stock opened at $11.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.38. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $15.06.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. ( NYSE:TV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 6.02%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TV. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 9,159 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $907,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,566,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,141,000 after purchasing an additional 83,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

