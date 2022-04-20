Guggenheim Trims Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Target Price to $350.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Guggenheim to $350.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Netflix from $450.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen cut their price objective on Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $460.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $417.44.

Get Netflix alerts:

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $348.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $370.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $512.60. Netflix has a twelve month low of $329.82 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The company has a market capitalization of $154.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 74.8% during the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 8.8% during the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 47.3% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.