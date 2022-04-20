H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.100-$4.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.160. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FUL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut H.B. Fuller from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised H.B. Fuller from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut H.B. Fuller from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on H.B. Fuller in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.00.

FUL stock opened at $71.70 on Wednesday. H.B. Fuller has a 1-year low of $59.17 and a 1-year high of $81.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.74.

H.B. Fuller ( NYSE:FUL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $856.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.92 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that H.B. Fuller will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

In related news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 23,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $1,643,031.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 1,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $97,802.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,945.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in H.B. Fuller by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in H.B. Fuller by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in H.B. Fuller by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in H.B. Fuller by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 192,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,595,000 after acquiring an additional 8,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

