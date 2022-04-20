Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Citigroup from $44.00 to $48.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.19% from the stock’s previous close.

HAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.94.

HAL stock opened at $41.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $42.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.06.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 24,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $721,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $999,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 344,184 shares of company stock valued at $12,754,986 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 227,092 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 30,055 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Halliburton by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 31,223 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 10,714 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,794 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 6,054 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Halliburton by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 322,998 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $7,032,000 after acquiring an additional 84,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth $980,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

