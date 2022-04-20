Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.41.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $41.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 2.42. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $42.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 24,061 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $721,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 3,500 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 344,184 shares of company stock worth $12,754,986. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 265.3% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

