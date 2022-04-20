Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target Raised to $47.00 at Bank of America

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oilfield services company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stephens downgraded Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $41.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $42.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.06.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Halliburton had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 58,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,344,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 850,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,016,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $122,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 344,184 shares of company stock valued at $12,754,986 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 15.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 227,092 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 30,055 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 31,223 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 10,714 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,794 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 322,998 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $7,032,000 after buying an additional 84,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $980,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

