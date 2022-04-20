Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) PT Raised to $48.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HAL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.94.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $41.31 on Wednesday. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $42.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 2.42.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $200,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,062. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 27,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $1,172,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,681 shares in the company, valued at $5,698,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 344,184 shares of company stock worth $12,754,986 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 265.3% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

