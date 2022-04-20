Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.050-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $530 million-$560 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $553.27 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HALO. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.83.

NASDAQ HALO opened at $42.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.93. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $51.57.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $102.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.10 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 164.68% and a net margin of 90.84%. On average, analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 7,271 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 111,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 195,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

