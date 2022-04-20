Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Price Target Lowered to $101.00 at Morgan Stanley

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $111.00 to $101.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.30% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $95.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.
Shares of Hamilton Lane stock traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $74.65. The company had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,418. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.95. Hamilton Lane has a 52 week low of $70.13 and a 52 week high of $116.00.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLNE. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,771,000 after purchasing an additional 54,276 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Hamilton Lane by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Hamilton Lane by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Hamilton Lane by 751.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 11,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Hamilton Lane by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after buying an additional 15,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.
Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.
