Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Price Target Lowered to $101.00 at Morgan Stanley

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $111.00 to $101.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.30% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $95.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Hamilton Lane stock traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $74.65. The company had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,418. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.95. Hamilton Lane has a 52 week low of $70.13 and a 52 week high of $116.00.

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.41 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 54.14% and a return on equity of 62.83%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hamilton Lane will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLNE. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,771,000 after purchasing an additional 54,276 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Hamilton Lane by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Hamilton Lane by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Hamilton Lane by 751.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 11,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Hamilton Lane by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after buying an additional 15,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

