Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Hammerson (LON:HMSO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 33 ($0.43) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.40% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 31 ($0.40) price target on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 33 ($0.43) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Shore Capital restated a “coverage pending” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hammerson to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 29 ($0.38) in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hammerson currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of GBX 30.14 ($0.39).

Shares of HMSO stock opened at GBX 31.31 ($0.41) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 33.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 33.67. Hammerson has a 12 month low of GBX 25.99 ($0.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 44.60 ($0.58). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.46.

In other news, insider Habib Annous acquired 250,000 shares of Hammerson stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.40) per share, with a total value of £77,500 ($100,832.68). Also, insider Mike Butterworth acquired 96,405 shares of Hammerson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 31 ($0.40) per share, with a total value of £29,885.55 ($38,883.10).

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

