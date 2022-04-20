Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share.

Shares of HWC stock traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.62. The company had a trading volume of 615,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,596. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Hancock Whitney has a fifty-two week low of $39.07 and a fifty-two week high of $59.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HWC. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.75.

In other news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $281,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HWC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 122.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 7,488 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 42,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 6,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 57,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

