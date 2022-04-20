Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Price Target Cut to $66.00

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $66.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 52.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HASI. UBS Group upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. TheStreet cut Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.88.

HASI traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,123. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 52 week low of $34.66 and a 52 week high of $65.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.30. The company has a current ratio of 18.82, a quick ratio of 18.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.83.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 59.38% and a return on equity of 10.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $203,369.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 7.9% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 32,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 10.9% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 47,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 8.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 46.7% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 67,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 21,325 shares during the period. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.4% in the first quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

