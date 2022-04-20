Harley-Davidson (HOG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Harley-Davidson to post earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.52. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 30.27%. The business had revenue of $816.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Harley-Davidson to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HOG stock opened at $40.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.34. Harley-Davidson has a 12 month low of $32.13 and a 12 month high of $52.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is presently 15.00%.

In other Harley-Davidson news, CAO Mark R. Kornetzke sold 5,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $230,357.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOG. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 6,187 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Harley-Davidson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Harley-Davidson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.51.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

