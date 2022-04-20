Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target Increased to $128.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $121.00 to $128.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.72% from the stock’s previous close.

HAS has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hasbro in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $87.84 on Wednesday. Hasbro has a twelve month low of $81.16 and a twelve month high of $105.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.97.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.11). Hasbro had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hasbro will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Hasbro by 20.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Hasbro by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in Hasbro by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Hasbro by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

