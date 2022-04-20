Hayden Brown Sells 1,405 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $28,128.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 798,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,977,962. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hayden Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 18th, Hayden Brown sold 29,375 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $655,943.75.

On Friday, February 18th, Hayden Brown sold 12,429 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $303,391.89.

NASDAQ:UPWK traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,029,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,884. Upwork Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.85 and a twelve month high of $64.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.41 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.32.

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $136.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.79 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 11.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. Upwork’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Upwork by 54.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Upwork by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Upwork by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Upwork by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 38,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UPWK shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Upwork from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Upwork from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Upwork from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Upwork from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

