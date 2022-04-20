HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Cut to “C” at TheStreet

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HBT Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

HBT opened at $18.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $537.92 million, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.32. HBT Financial has a 1 year low of $14.19 and a 1 year high of $19.99.

HBT Financial ( NASDAQ:HBT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 33.99%. The company had revenue of $42.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HBT Financial will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 24.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 13,933 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in HBT Financial by 156.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 32,408 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in HBT Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of HBT Financial by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of HBT Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,009,000. 26.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HBT Financial (Get Rating)

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

