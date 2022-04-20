HC Wainwright Lowers Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Price Target to $3.50

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by HC Wainwright from $3.75 to $3.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 221.10% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SMTS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered Sierra Metals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Sierra Metals from C$1.80 to C$2.15 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.20. Sierra Metals has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $3.92. The firm has a market cap of $178.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.70.
Sierra Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sierra Metals (SMTS)
- Is Turning Point Therapeutics Stock at a Turning Point?
- Buy Haliburton On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Constellation Brands Stock is Launching Towards New Highs
- 3 Analyst Favorite Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Does PNC Financial Stock Belong in Your Portfolio?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.