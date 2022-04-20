HC Wainwright Lowers Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Price Target to $3.50

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by HC Wainwright from $3.75 to $3.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 221.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SMTS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered Sierra Metals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Sierra Metals from C$1.80 to C$2.15 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.20. Sierra Metals has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $3.92. The firm has a market cap of $178.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sierra Metals by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,506,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,334 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Metals by 653.9% during the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 5,431,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711,088 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,821,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Sierra Metals by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,401,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 507,183 shares during the period. Finally, Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Metals in the third quarter worth about $1,665,000. 46.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

