Head-To-Head Comparison: Iowa First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:IOFB) vs. Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB)

Iowa First Bancshares and Mid-Southern Bancorp are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Iowa First Bancshares and Mid-Southern Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iowa First Bancshares N/A N/A $2.50 million $2.65 15.51 Mid-Southern Bancorp $8.80 million 4.94 $1.61 million $0.55 26.22

Iowa First Bancshares has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mid-Southern Bancorp. Iowa First Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mid-Southern Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Iowa First Bancshares has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mid-Southern Bancorp has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Iowa First Bancshares and Mid-Southern Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iowa First Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Mid-Southern Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.4% of Mid-Southern Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of Iowa First Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Mid-Southern Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Iowa First Bancshares and Mid-Southern Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iowa First Bancshares N/A N/A N/A Mid-Southern Bancorp 18.27% N/A N/A

Dividends

Iowa First Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Mid-Southern Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Iowa First Bancshares pays out 17.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mid-Southern Bancorp pays out 29.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Mid-Southern Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Mid-Southern Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Mid-Southern Bancorp beats Iowa First Bancshares on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iowa First Bancshares (Get Rating)

Iowa First Bancshares Corp. operates as the bank holding company for First National Bank of Muscatine and First National Bank in Fairfield that provide various banking products and services for individuals, businesses, and governmental organizations in Iowa. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial, commercial real estate owner and non-owner occupied, agriculture, residential real estate, and consumer and other loans. The company also provides safe deposit, funds transmitting, trust, debit and credit card, Internet banking, automated teller machine, and other banking services. It operates through 4 locations in Muscatine and 2 locations in Fairfield, Iowa. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Muscatine, Iowa.

About Mid-Southern Bancorp (Get Rating)

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB that provides various banking products and services to individuals and business customers. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and term deposits. The company also offers loans secured by first mortgages on one- to four-family residences, including home equity loans and lines of credit; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; construction loans secured by single-family residences; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; land and lot loans; commercial business loans; consumer loans, including new and used manufactured homes, automobiles and truck, boats, and motorcycles and recreational vehicle loans; loans secured by savings deposits and other personal loans; and unsecured consumer loans. In addition, it holds and manages an investment securities portfolio. The company provides its products and services through its main office in Salem; and through its branch offices located in Mitchell and Orleans, Indiana, as well as through loan production offices located in New Albany, Indiana and Louisville, Kentucky. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Salem, Indiana.

