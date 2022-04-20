Head to Head Contrast: SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) vs. Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER)

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) and Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.3% of SolarEdge Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.6% of Xperi shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of SolarEdge Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Xperi shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares SolarEdge Technologies and Xperi’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SolarEdge Technologies $1.96 billion 7.57 $169.17 million $3.07 91.73 Xperi $877.70 million 1.97 -$55.46 million ($0.53) -31.15

SolarEdge Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Xperi. Xperi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SolarEdge Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

SolarEdge Technologies has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xperi has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for SolarEdge Technologies and Xperi, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SolarEdge Technologies 1 4 20 0 2.76 Xperi 0 0 1 1 3.50

SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $357.04, suggesting a potential upside of 26.48%. Xperi has a consensus target price of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 87.76%. Given Xperi’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Xperi is more favorable than SolarEdge Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares SolarEdge Technologies and Xperi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SolarEdge Technologies 8.61% 13.59% 6.20% Xperi -6.32% 16.45% 9.00%

Summary

SolarEdge Technologies beats Xperi on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system. It also provides residential, commercial, and large scale PV, energy storage and backup, electric vehicle charging, and home energy management solutions, as well as grid services; and e-Mobility, automation machines, lithium-ion cells and battery packs, and uninterrupted power supply solutions, as well as virtual power plants, which helps to manage the load on the grid and grid stability. In addition, the company offers pre-sales support, ongoing trainings, and technical support and after installation services. The company sells its products to the providers of solar PV systems; and solar installers and distributors, electrical equipment wholesalers, and PV module manufacturers, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction firms. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

Xperi Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Licensing and Product. The Intellectual Property Licensing segment primarily licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand. This segment licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over their own networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers, social media, and other new media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand service providers and social media companies; consumer electronics manufacturers, which includes smart televisions, streaming media devices, video game consoles, mobile devices, DVRs, and other connected media devices; and semiconductors, including sensors, radio frequency components, memory, and logic devices. The Product segment includes Pay-TV that delivers user experience (UX) solutions, such as electronic program guide, internet-protocol television (IPTV) solutions, Tv as a service IPTV program, video metadata personalized content discovery, natural language voice and insights, legacy TiVo DVR subscriptions, and UX business operations and technical support services; home and mobile audio solutions to entertainment media ecosystem partners, such as motion picture studios, game developers, and other content creators; silicon and software solutions; connected car solutions comprising HD radio, automotive connected media, and in-cabin monitoring solutions; and media platform, which includes the TiVo Stream OS, a media operating system. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

