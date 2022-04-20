Head-To-Head Review: Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) versus AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY)

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) and AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Get Lion Electric alerts:

Lion Electric has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AB Volvo (publ) has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Lion Electric and AB Volvo (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lion Electric 1 3 7 0 2.55 AB Volvo (publ) 3 4 1 0 1.75

Lion Electric presently has a consensus target price of $15.55, suggesting a potential upside of 116.27%. Given Lion Electric’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lion Electric is more favorable than AB Volvo (publ).

Profitability

This table compares Lion Electric and AB Volvo (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lion Electric -75.07% -25.74% -11.09% AB Volvo (publ) 8.84% 26.45% 7.97%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.9% of Lion Electric shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of AB Volvo (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lion Electric and AB Volvo (publ)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lion Electric $57.71 million 23.61 -$43.33 million ($0.54) -13.31 AB Volvo (publ) $43.40 billion 0.78 $6.57 billion $1.88 8.86

AB Volvo (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Lion Electric. Lion Electric is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AB Volvo (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

AB Volvo (publ) beats Lion Electric on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lion Electric (Get Rating)

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories. The Lion Electric Company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Saint-Jérôme, Canada.

About AB Volvo (publ) (Get Rating)

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, Arquus, cellcentric, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands. It also provides construction equipment, including excavators, articulated and rigid haulers, wheel loaders, road construction machines, pavers, and compactors under the brand names of Volvo, and SDLG Trucks. In addition, the company offers engines and power solutions for leisure and commercial vessels, as well as for power generation, industrial, and off-road applications under the Volvo Penta brand name. Further, it provides financing, insurance, rental, spare parts, repair, preventive maintenance, service agreement, and assistance services. The company offers its products and services through a network of dealerships and workshops. It has a strategic alliance with Isuzu Motors within commercial vehicles; a partnership with Samsung SDI Co to develop battery packs for its trucks; and an agreement with NVIDIA and Aurora to develop autonomous trucks. AB Volvo (publ) was incorporated in 1915 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.