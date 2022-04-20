Head-To-Head Review: Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) and AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC)

Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Rating) and AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Perma-Pipe International and AeroClean Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perma-Pipe International 0.44% 1.04% 0.46% AeroClean Technologies N/A N/A N/A

20.1% of Perma-Pipe International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of AeroClean Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Perma-Pipe International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Perma-Pipe International and AeroClean Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perma-Pipe International $84.69 million 1.02 -$7.64 million $0.06 178.83 AeroClean Technologies $620,000.00 71.85 N/A N/A N/A

AeroClean Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Perma-Pipe International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Perma-Pipe International and AeroClean Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perma-Pipe International 0 0 0 0 N/A AeroClean Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

AeroClean Technologies has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 118.07%. Given AeroClean Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AeroClean Technologies is more favorable than Perma-Pipe International.

Summary

Perma-Pipe International beats AeroClean Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Perma-Pipe International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. Its products include industrial and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids and petroleum products; insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for efficient energy distribution to multiple locations from central energy plants; and the coating and/or insulation of oil and gas gathering flow and long lines for oil or mineral transportation. The company was founded on October 12, 1993 and is headquartered in Niles, IL.

AeroClean Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

AeroClean Technologies, Inc., an interior space air purification technology company, provides air purification solutions for hospitals and other healthcare facilities. The company offers interior air sterilization and disinfection products for the eradication of harmful airborne pathogens, including COVID-19. It provides Purgo, an air sanitization product for indoor spaces; and Purgo Lift that provides air purification solution for elevators and other wall-mount applications. The company was formerly known as AeroClean Technologies, LLC. AeroClean Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

