Head to Head Review: PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) vs. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) $26.74 million 17.86 -$58.33 million ($2.26) -8.08 PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals $10.83 million 5.62 -$131.07 million ($3.03) -0.41

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) N/A -44.42% -33.46% PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -154.33%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) 0 0 3 0 3.00 PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) currently has a consensus target price of $62.00, suggesting a potential upside of 239.73%. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 900.00%. Given PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ).

Volatility & Risk

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) has a beta of 2.05, indicating that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.07, indicating that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.5% of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.4% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals beats Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is bentracimab (PB2452), a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with uncontrolled major or life-threatening bleeding events or in patients requiring urgent or an invasive procedure. The company is also developing PB1046, a vasoactive intestinal peptide analogue for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and PB6440 for the treatment of resistant hypertension. The company has a co-development agreement with SFJ Pharmaceuticals X, Ltd. to develop PB2452, a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

