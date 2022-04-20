Head-To-Head Survey: Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) versus Advanced Human Imaging (NASDAQ:AHI)

Advanced Human Imaging (NASDAQ:AHI – Get Rating) and Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Advanced Human Imaging and Bridgeline Digital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Human Imaging $1.20 million 23.62 -$14.06 million N/A N/A Bridgeline Digital $13.26 million 1.33 -$6.69 million ($1.06) -1.64

Bridgeline Digital has higher revenue and earnings than Advanced Human Imaging.

Profitability

This table compares Advanced Human Imaging and Bridgeline Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Human Imaging N/A N/A N/A Bridgeline Digital -24.84% -28.74% -12.48%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Advanced Human Imaging and Bridgeline Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Human Imaging 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bridgeline Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Advanced Human Imaging currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 824.37%. Given Advanced Human Imaging’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Advanced Human Imaging is more favorable than Bridgeline Digital.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Advanced Human Imaging shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.3% of Bridgeline Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Bridgeline Digital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Advanced Human Imaging beats Bridgeline Digital on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advanced Human Imaging (Get Rating)

Advanced Human Imaging developed and patented a proprietary dimensioning technology which enables its users to check, track and assess their dimensions in conjunction with known health risk indicators using only a smartphone both privately and accurately. Advanced Human Imaging is based in PERTH, Australia.

About Bridgeline Digital (Get Rating)

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives. The company also provides Bridgeline Unbound Marketing, an online marketing management solution that helps marketers drive to their sites through personalized and targeted marketing automation flows; and Bridgeline Unbound Insights to manage, measure, and optimize web properties by recording detailed events and mining data for statistical analysis. In addition, it offers Bridgeline Unbound Social, a social media management solution that empowers customers to set up customized watch lists; and Bridgeline Unbound Franchises, a web content management and e-commerce platform to multi-unit organizations and franchises. Further, the company provides digital strategy, web design and development, usability engineering, information architecture, and search engine optimization services; application monitoring, emergency response, version control, load balancing, managed firewall security, and virus protection services; and shared, dedicated, and Software as a Service hosting services. Further, it offers OrchestraCMS by Bridgeline and Celebros Search by Bridgeline digital solutions. It serves vertical markets, such as financial services, retail brand names, health services and life sciences, technology, credit unions and regional banks, and associations and foundations through its direct sales force. The company was formerly known as Bridgeline Software, Inc. Bridgeline Digital, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

