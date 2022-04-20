Head to Head Survey: SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) versus Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) and Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for SouthState and Sierra Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SouthState 0 1 3 0 2.75 Sierra Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

SouthState presently has a consensus price target of $82.43, indicating a potential downside of 0.37%. Given SouthState’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SouthState is more favorable than Sierra Bancorp.

Dividends

SouthState pays an annual dividend of $1.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Sierra Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. SouthState pays out 29.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sierra Bancorp pays out 32.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. SouthState has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years and Sierra Bancorp has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares SouthState and Sierra Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SouthState 33.04% 11.27% 1.32% Sierra Bancorp 30.47% 12.01% 1.28%

Volatility & Risk

SouthState has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sierra Bancorp has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.3% of SouthState shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.3% of Sierra Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of SouthState shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of Sierra Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SouthState and Sierra Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SouthState $1.44 billion 3.95 $475.54 million $6.71 12.33 Sierra Bancorp $141.15 million 2.67 $43.01 million $2.80 8.91

SouthState has higher revenue and earnings than Sierra Bancorp. Sierra Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SouthState, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SouthState beats Sierra Bancorp on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

SouthState Company Profile (Get Rating)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits. The company also offers commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, commercial, and industrial loans, as well as consumer loans, including auto, boat, and personal installment loans. In addition, it provides debit card, mobile and funds transfer products, and treasury management services comprising merchant, automated clearing house, lock-box, remote deposit capture, and other treasury services. Further, the company offers safe deposit boxes, bank money orders, wire transfer, brokerage services, and alternative investment products, including annuities, mutual funds, and trust and asset management services; and credit cards, letters of credit, and home equity lines of credit. As of December 31, 2021, it served customers through 281 branches in Florida, South Carolina, Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, and Virginia. SouthState Corporation also serves its customers through online, mobile, and telephone banking platforms. The company was formerly known as First Financial Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to SouthState Corporation in July 2013. SouthState Corporation was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts. Its loan products include agricultural, commercial, consumer, real estate, construction, and mortgage loans. The company also offers automated teller machines; electronic point-of-sale payment alternatives; online and automated telephone banking services; and remote deposit capture and automated payroll services for business customers. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 35 full-service branches, an online branch, a loan production office, an agricultural credit center, and an SBA center. Sierra Bancorp was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Porterville, California.

