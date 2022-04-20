Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.23.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HCAT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.
In related news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 5,208 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total transaction of $131,033.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 180,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,536,750.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 1,100 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,097 shares of company stock valued at $1,234,764 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of HCAT opened at $23.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.67 and its 200-day moving average is $35.77. Health Catalyst has a 12 month low of $20.39 and a 12 month high of $59.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $64.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. Health Catalyst’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Health Catalyst will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Health Catalyst Company Profile (Get Rating)
Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.
Read More
