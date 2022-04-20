Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated with the delivery of healthcare services throughout the United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.00.

HR opened at $27.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $33.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.82 and a beta of 0.64.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $136.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.64 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. This is a boost from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 275.56%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HR. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 17.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Community Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $231,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 354,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,741,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 7.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 929,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,999,000 after buying an additional 64,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $77,282,000. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

