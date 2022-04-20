Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Announces Earnings Results

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $426.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of HCSG stock traded up $3.52 on Wednesday, hitting $20.12. 81,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,305. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 0.35. Healthcare Services Group has a 12 month low of $14.75 and a 12 month high of $32.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.2113 dividend. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.10%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 293.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 371,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,292,000 after purchasing an additional 277,353 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 54.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 13,151 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,012,000 after buying an additional 5,455 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,353,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,072,000 after buying an additional 12,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 323,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after acquiring an additional 54,073 shares during the last quarter.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

