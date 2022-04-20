HealthStream (HSTM) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 25th. Analysts expect HealthStream to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. HealthStream has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $64.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect HealthStream to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $19.74 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.10. HealthStream has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $31.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.47.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HSTM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on HealthStream in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on HealthStream from $29.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of HealthStream by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,134,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,991,000 after acquiring an additional 53,748 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of HealthStream by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 169,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 19,017 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of HealthStream by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,680,000 after acquiring an additional 17,176 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of HealthStream by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 15,657 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of HealthStream by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 15,168 shares during the period. 73.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

