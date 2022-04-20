Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Issues Earnings Results

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLAN opened at $94.00 on Wednesday. Heartland BancCorp has a one year low of $87.00 and a one year high of $96.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.75 and a 200-day moving average of $91.71. The stock has a market cap of $188.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a boost from Heartland BancCorp’s previous dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.07%. Heartland BancCorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.10%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HLAN shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Heartland BancCorp in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland BancCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. It also provides various lending solutions comprising home mortgage loans; personal loans, such as home equity and personal unsecured loans, as well as automobile, boat, motorcycle, power sport vehicle, recreational vehicle, and trailer loans; commercial and residential real estate loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, and working capital lines of credit and equipment financing; participation loans; financial solutions for various markets; and agribusiness lending solutions.

