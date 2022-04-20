HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €59.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) has been assigned a €59.00 ($63.44) price objective by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HEI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($64.52) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($59.14) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group set a €87.00 ($93.55) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($77.42) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €68.00 ($73.12) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €68.45 ($73.61).

HEI opened at €51.70 ($55.59) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €56.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is €60.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.38, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.16. HeidelbergCement has a twelve month low of €47.01 ($50.55) and a twelve month high of €81.04 ($87.14). The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

