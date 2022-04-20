Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Increases Dividend to $0.44 Per Share

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of 0.4438 per share on Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. This is an increase from Heineken’s previous dividend of $0.44.

HEINY opened at $48.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.50. Heineken has a 52 week low of $42.59 and a 52 week high of $61.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HEINY. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Heineken from €130.00 ($139.78) to €120.00 ($129.03) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays cut shares of Heineken from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Heineken from €100.00 ($107.53) to €95.00 ($102.15) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Heineken from €95.00 ($102.15) to €97.00 ($104.30) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.80.

Heineken N.V. engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. It also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Follow The Fox, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

