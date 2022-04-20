Helen of Troy (HELE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Helen of Troy to post earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ HELE opened at $210.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.82. Helen of Troy has a 1-year low of $189.65 and a 1-year high of $256.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $203.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HELE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Helen of Troy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Helen of Troy from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Sidoti raised Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 332.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.

