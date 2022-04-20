Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €86.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €86.00 ($92.47) price target by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 46.76% from the stock’s previous close.

HEN3 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €74.00 ($79.57) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($80.65) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, March 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($107.53) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, January 14th. Oddo Bhf set a €75.00 ($80.65) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €82.00 ($88.17) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €78.00 ($83.87).

Shares of FRA HEN3 opened at €58.60 ($63.01) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €65.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is €71.74. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €103.00 ($110.75) and a 52 week high of €129.65 ($139.41).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

