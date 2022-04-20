Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €87.00 ($93.55) to €65.00 ($69.89) in a report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €76.00 ($81.72) to €70.00 ($75.27) in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €80.00 ($86.02) to €75.00 ($80.65) in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $15.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $26.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.30.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Get Rating)

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.