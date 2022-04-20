Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $153.74 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) will post $153.74 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Insurance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $141.01 million and the highest is $166.46 million. Heritage Insurance posted sales of $147.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will report full-year sales of $649.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $627.88 million to $671.52 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $701.39 million, with estimates ranging from $691.50 million to $711.27 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Heritage Insurance.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.23. Heritage Insurance had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $166.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

HRTG has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Heritage Insurance in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of HRTG opened at $6.08 on Wednesday. Heritage Insurance has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $10.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 20,762 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 102,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 7,592 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 202.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 225,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 151,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in the states of Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

