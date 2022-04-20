Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.46 Per Share

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.4578 per share on Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Hermès International Société en commandite par actions’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions stock opened at $135.19 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.91. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 1-year low of $115.55 and a 1-year high of $190.43.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,150.00 ($1,236.56) to €1,205.00 ($1,295.70) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,312.00 ($1,410.75) to €1,324.00 ($1,423.66) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,300.00 ($1,397.85) to €1,429.00 ($1,536.56) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,026.21.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

