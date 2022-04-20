Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) PT Raised to €1,624.00

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Societe Generale from €1,510.00 ($1,623.66) to €1,624.00 ($1,746.24) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,312.00 ($1,410.75) to €1,324.00 ($1,423.66) in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,300.00 ($1,397.85) to €1,429.00 ($1,536.56) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,150.00 ($1,236.56) to €1,205.00 ($1,295.70) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hermès International Société en commandite par actions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,145.77.

Shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions stock traded down $3.50 on Wednesday, reaching $135.19. 29,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,797. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 1-year low of $115.55 and a 1-year high of $190.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.91.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

