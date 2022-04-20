Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Hersha Hospitality Trust to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.50). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 15.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts expect Hersha Hospitality Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hersha Hospitality Trust stock opened at $9.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $379.04 million, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $7.92 and a 1 year high of $12.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.32.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hersha Hospitality Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 664,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 29.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 192.2% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 7,549 shares in the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

