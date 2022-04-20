Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $224.20.

HSKA has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heska in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Heska from $310.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Heska from $190.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Heska from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Heska from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSKA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Heska by 1,944.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Heska in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Heska in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Heska in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Heska in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSKA stock opened at $137.08 on Wednesday. Heska has a 52-week low of $119.63 and a 52-week high of $275.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 7.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,246.18 and a beta of 1.59.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $68.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Heska will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

