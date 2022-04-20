Hess (HES) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Hess to post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 7.37%. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. On average, analysts expect Hess to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $114.38 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.54 and a beta of 1.76. Hess has a one year low of $61.93 and a one year high of $117.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hess’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HES. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.69.

In other Hess news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 6,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total transaction of $745,232.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 2,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $230,330.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,002,198 shares of company stock worth $96,261,545. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Hess during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,549,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Hess during the 4th quarter valued at about $731,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Hess during the 4th quarter valued at about $370,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Hess by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,256 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hess by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

