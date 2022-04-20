Hess Midstream (HESM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $316.30 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hess Midstream to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hess Midstream alerts:

Shares of HESM stock opened at $33.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.83. Hess Midstream has a 12-month low of $21.89 and a 12-month high of $35.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $0.517 dividend. This represents a $2.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 117.61%.

HESM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hess Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.43.

In related news, COO John A. Gatling sold 1,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $58,273.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Corp Hess sold 5,117,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $145,848,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,129,494 shares of company stock worth $146,229,315 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HESM. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $3,377,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Hess Midstream by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 7,954 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Hess Midstream by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 19,036 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hess Midstream by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,306,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,102,000 after buying an additional 487,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Hess Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $1,188,000.

Hess Midstream Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.