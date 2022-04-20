HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.64.
HEXO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Atb Cap Markets upgraded HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $1.07 to $0.53 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on HEXO from $1.20 to $0.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEXO. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HEXO by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 23,755,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,772,000 after acquiring an additional 10,537,732 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of HEXO by 1,404.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,353,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,997,413 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of HEXO in the third quarter worth $7,418,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of HEXO by 126.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,035,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,943 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HEXO by 811.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,000,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 890,696 shares during the period. 22.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
HEXO Company Profile (Get Rating)
HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. It also provides cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brands; and cannabis products under UP Cannabis, Original Stash, and Up brand names.
