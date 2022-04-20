HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.64.

HEXO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Atb Cap Markets upgraded HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $1.07 to $0.53 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on HEXO from $1.20 to $0.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Get HEXO alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEXO. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HEXO by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 23,755,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,772,000 after acquiring an additional 10,537,732 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of HEXO by 1,404.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,353,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,997,413 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of HEXO in the third quarter worth $7,418,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of HEXO by 126.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,035,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,943 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HEXO by 811.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,000,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 890,696 shares during the period. 22.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HEXO opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.91. The firm has a market cap of $187.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.96. HEXO has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $7.55.

HEXO Company Profile (Get Rating)

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. It also provides cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brands; and cannabis products under UP Cannabis, Original Stash, and Up brand names.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.