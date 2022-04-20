Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $90.10 Million

Analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) will report $90.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hims & Hers Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $92.45 million and the lowest is $87.74 million. Hims & Hers Health posted sales of $52.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health will report full-year sales of $377.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $376.71 million to $377.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $456.06 million, with estimates ranging from $441.09 million to $479.93 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hims & Hers Health.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 24.28% and a negative net margin of 39.60%. The business had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

HIMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.89.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, Director Patrick Harrison Carroll sold 86,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total value of $448,859.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 24,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total value of $112,528.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,896 shares of company stock worth $714,701 over the last ninety days. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. 43.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HIMS opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.89 and a 200 day moving average of $5.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 0.18. Hims & Hers Health has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $15.55.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

