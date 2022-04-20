Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hippo Holdings Inc. offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas. Hippo Holdings Inc., formerly known as Reinvent Technology Partners Z, is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. “

Get Hippo alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HIPO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hippo from $4.60 to $3.76 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Hippo from $5.40 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Hippo in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.25.

HIPO opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. Hippo has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $10.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.94.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $32.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Hippo will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rit Capital Partners Plc bought a new position in shares of Hippo in the third quarter worth $1,345,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Hippo in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hippo in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,098,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Hippo in the third quarter valued at about $21,252,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in Hippo in the third quarter valued at about $2,808,000. Institutional investors own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

About Hippo (Get Rating)

Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hippo (HIPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hippo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hippo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.