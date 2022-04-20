HireRight Holdings Co.’s (NYSE:HRT) Lock-Up Period To Expire on April 27th

HireRight’s (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, April 27th. HireRight had issued 22,222,222 shares in its initial public offering on October 29th. The total size of the offering was $422,222,218 based on an initial share price of $19.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

HRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of HireRight from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of HireRight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of HireRight from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of HireRight from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of HireRight from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HireRight currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

Shares of NYSE:HRT opened at $18.24 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.03. HireRight has a 52 week low of $10.66 and a 52 week high of $19.46.

HireRight ( NYSE:HRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in HireRight in the first quarter valued at $515,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in HireRight in the fourth quarter valued at $15,727,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in HireRight in the fourth quarter valued at $712,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in HireRight in the fourth quarter valued at $2,400,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in HireRight in the fourth quarter valued at $2,976,000.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions. It offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers worldwide. It offers its services via software and data platform that integrates into its customers' HCM systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

