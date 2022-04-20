Hiscox (LON:HSX) Given New GBX 1,067 Price Target at Barclays

Hiscox (LON:HSX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,027 ($13.36) to GBX 1,067 ($13.88) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.60% from the stock’s previous close.
HSX has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.01) price target on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($13.79) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 830 ($10.80) to GBX 850 ($11.06) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($13.99) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,177 ($15.31) to GBX 1,159 ($15.08) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hiscox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,014.43 ($13.20).
HSX opened at GBX 923 ($12.01) on Wednesday. Hiscox has a twelve month low of GBX 763.60 ($9.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,002 ($13.04). The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 937.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 896.33. The company has a market cap of £3.20 billion and a PE ratio of 21.97.
About Hiscox (Get Rating)
Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.
See Also
- 3 Analyst Favorite Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Does PNC Financial Stock Belong in Your Portfolio?
- Institutional Buying Puts A Bottom In Manpower Group Inc
- Workhorse Johnson & Johnson Plows New All-Time Highs
- Fastenal Stock is Ready to Sprint Higher
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.