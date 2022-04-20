Hiscox (LON:HSX) Given New GBX 1,067 Price Target at Barclays

Hiscox (LON:HSX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,027 ($13.36) to GBX 1,067 ($13.88) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.60% from the stock’s previous close.

HSX has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.01) price target on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($13.79) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 830 ($10.80) to GBX 850 ($11.06) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($13.99) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,177 ($15.31) to GBX 1,159 ($15.08) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hiscox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,014.43 ($13.20).

HSX opened at GBX 923 ($12.01) on Wednesday. Hiscox has a twelve month low of GBX 763.60 ($9.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,002 ($13.04). The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 937.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 896.33. The company has a market cap of £3.20 billion and a PE ratio of 21.97.

In related news, insider Colin D. Keogh acquired 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 982 ($12.78) per share, with a total value of £14,327.38 ($18,640.88). Also, insider Joanne Musselle acquired 18,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 793 ($10.32) per share, with a total value of £149,559.80 ($194,587.30).

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

